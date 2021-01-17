Sarawak flood evacuees continue drop to 1,208 at 12pm, only 12 evacuation centres in operation

KUCHING (Jan 17): The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak continued to drop to 1,208 as of 12pm today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee, only 12 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were still open in Kuching, Serian and Miri divisions.

“In Kuching, only one PPS in Kuching is opened which is at Dewan Masyarakat Haji Kamaruddin Segedup with a total of 113 flood victims from 24 families are still seeking shelter there,” SDMC said in a press statement.

In Serian, SDMC said 10 PPS were still in operation to provide temporary shelter to 1,088 victims (317 families) who were still displaced from their villages in the surrounding area.

The largest number of victims was still at SK Tanah Puteh, which had a total of 338 victims (100 families).

However, the number of victims had not increased since 8pm last night.

In Miri, the only PPS currently is at Balai Raya Kampung Batu 1, where a family of seven was still displaced by the flood.