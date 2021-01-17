Sarawak welder dies, two others injured in explosion

JOHOR BAHRU: One worker was killed while two others were injured following a small explosion at a palm oil processing plant in the Tanjung Langsat industrial area in Pasir Gudang, here, yesterday afternoon.

The welder who was killed has been identified as Wilson Bangau, 45, from Sarawak while the two injured workers are Bonsi Buli, 42, and Muhamad Syafiq Abdul Rahman, 23, both locals.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Pauzan Ahmad said Wilson was killed after falling from a 15-metre high platform, where he was carrying out welding work on a tank which stored about 800 metric tonnes of crude glycerine.

“The victim (Wilson) fell from the impact of the blast. Bonsi also fell and broke his leg while Muhammad Syafiq suffered burns on his face and hands. It was understood that they were hired by the plant to carry out welding works.

“Both the injured victims were taken to the Sultan Ismail Hospital while Wilson’s remains were handed to the police for further investigation,” he told reporters outside the plant yesterday.

Pauzan said 42 firefighters and four fire engines were deployed to the scene following a distress call at 2.41 pm.

“There are seven storage tanks at the scene, with three of them storing processed crude glycerine.

“The incident did not cause fire and the plant’s operations went on as usual. The rescue operation ended at 4.26 pm,” he said, adding that investigation was underway to determine the cause of the explosion and the damage it caused. — Bernama