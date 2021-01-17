Senior citizen arrested for allegedly selling illegal lottery numbers

KUCHING (Jan 17): A 63-year-old woman was arrested during a raid at an electronics repair shop in MJC Batu Kawa here at around 6pm yesterday for allegedly selling illegal lottery numbers.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the arrest, said during the raid, police seized cash amounting to RM196 and a smartphone.

He added that a piece of paper believed to be containing betting numbers, was also found by police during the raid.

Aidil said the case is currently being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a fine of between RM20,000 and RM200,000, and up to five years in jail, if found guilty.