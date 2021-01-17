‘SRDC staff in stable condition, close contacts tested’

SIBU: The staff member of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) office who tested positive for Covid-19 was reported to be in stable condition at Sibu Hospital, said its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

“The initial information that we got on Friday night was the staff is in stable condition under intubation,” he told thesundaypost when contacted yesterday.

Sempurai disclosed that he had advised all staff who came into close contact with the person to go for PCR test yesterday morning and others to work from home until further notice.

Members of the public are advised to pay council bills on digital platform such as Sarawak Pay or Internet banking and assured that all municipal services like refuse collection continues as usual as they are handled by the contractors monitored by council’s staff.