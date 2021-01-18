432 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 432 new positive Covid-19 cases, one death, and 438 recoveries today, said Sabah official Covid-19 spokesperson, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 432, making the cumulative total to 44,076 cases. If we look at this, it is a rise in number of cases compared to yesterday’s 393. One death has also been recorded in Kudat,” he said.

“Today, a total of 438 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital, making the cumulative recovery total to 39,764. A total of 2,906 patients are receiving treatment, namely 794 people in the hospitals and 2,112 in Covid Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 91 and 23 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, here today.

Masidi said Tawau recorded 75 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Kota Kinabalu (59), Lahad Datu (48), Keningau (33), Papar (31), Sandakan (29), Kinabatangan (24), Kota Marudu (20), Kudat (20), Kunak (15), Penampang (14), Tuaran (11), Kota Belud (10), Kalabakan (9), Putatan (7), Ranau (7), Nabawan (7), Beaufort (6), Semporna (3), Telupid (2), Sipitang (1), and Beluran (1).

He said no cases were found in Tambunan, Tongod, Pitas, Tenom and Kuala Penyu, and no new red zones were reported today.

“Today, there are two new clusters recorded, bringing the cumulative total to 18 cases. The index cases were detected through symptomatic screening on January 5, at Klinik Kesihatan Membakut. Workplace and close contact screening found 17 more positive cases covering the district of Kota Kinabalu with 13 cases, Beaufort three cases and Papar two cases.

“The Kompleks Segamaha in Kinabatangan recorded 15 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 58 cases. This cluster is related to the oil palm plantation workers in Kompleks Segahama. The index case was detected on January 16, 2020 through workplace screening,” he said.

Of the 432 Covid-19 positive cases recorded, Masidi said a total of 308 were from close contact screening, 62 from symptomatic screening, 20 from new and existing cluster screenings, 15 from plantation screening (PERKESO), 10 from screening of students entering the dormitory, and 17 or almost four percent are from other categories,” he said.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 1,040 units. Meanwhile, the PKRCs have 4,633 units. The total beds at Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison is 1,100, making it a total bed capacity of 6,773 units. The percentage of bed usage today is 42.91 percent,” he added.

Meanwhile, Masidi said up to yesterday, 318,889 food baskets have been distributed to the target group in Sabah.