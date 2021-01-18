All employers in MCO areas eligible to apply for Wage Subsidy Programme 3.0 – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 18): The Wage Subsidy Programme 3.0 under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) will be improved, where all employers operating under the Movement Control Order (MCO) are eligible to apply, regardless of sectors, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The Prime Minister said eligible employers would receive a wage subsidy of RM600 for each of their employees earning less than RM4,000 for a period of one month.

“Besides that, the limit of 200 employees for each application will be increased to 500 employees.

“This initiative involves an additional allocation of RM1 billion which is estimated to benefit 250,000 employers who hire more than 2.6 million employees,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this when delivering a special address on the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Scheme (Permai) assistance package which was telecast live on television stations and social media platforms here today.

For those who lost their jobs during the MCO implementation period, he said the government had agreed to relax the application conditions for the Employment Insurance System (SIP Prihatin) assistance.

“Employees who do not meet the minimum contribution, or whose service contract were not extended after at least three renewals, are now allowed to apply for the SIP Prihatin financial assistance of 30 per cent of their salary for three months,” he said.

To assist the cash flow of micro-enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Muhyiddin said the government would expedite the implementation of microcredit schemes, as previously announced.

“A total of RM1 billion ringgit in microcredit facilities is provided which includes soft loans amounting to RM390 million by Bank Simpanan Nasional, RM350 million by Agrobank and RM295 million by Tekun,” he said.

To continue to support entrepreneurs and businesses to generate income through online sales or e-commerce platforms, the Prime Minister said the government would expedite the implementation of the SME and Micro SME e-Commerce and Shop Malaysia Online campaigns with a total allocation of RM300 million.

“Through the campaign, he said micro entrepreneurs will get business guidance and buyers will enjoy savings through online shopping,” he said.

For the additional Prihatin Special Grant (GKP Tambahan), he said the government would expand the GKP Tambahan assistance of RM1,000 to 500,000 SMEs in seven states under the MCO, while 300,000 SMEs in other states would receive RM500.

“The expansion of the GKP Tambahan initiative, or GKP Permai, involves an additional allocation of RM650 million.

“Nevertheless, if there are states that turn into red zones and are declared under the MCO, the government is ready to help by channeling additional assistance to SMEs in those states immediately,” he said. – Bernama