Crime situation in Sarawak ‘under control’, says Sarawak police chief

KUCHING (Jan 18): The crime situation in Sarawak is under control, said Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He said the crime index in 2020 had decreased to 5,874 compared to 6,024 cases in 2019.

“Even though last year saw the crime index decrease, we will continue to try and reduce the crime index with various plans and operations that have been planned,” he said in a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

He said that commercial crime cases in the state had shown an increase in cases of 122, that was 1,462 cases in 2020 compared to 1,340 cases in 2019.

Whereas charges performance by Sarawak Commercial Criminal Investigation Department (JSJK) was second highest in Malaysia with 632 charges.

For narcotic crime cases, overall arrests showed an increase of 21 per cent, that was 10,294 arrests made in 2020 compared to 8,506 arrests made in 2019.

While under the forfeiture of property category under the Dangerous Drug Act (Forfeiture of Property) 1988, about RM6,077,370.03 seizure of movable property recorded in 2020 showed an increase compared to RM4,457,411.99 in 2019.

“I hope and have instructed JSJK and Narcotic Sarawak to continue to maintain their excellent momentum to give their best impact in curbing criminal activities in Sarawak,” he said.

Prior to the press conference, Aidi attended and witnessed the handing over of duties of IPK Management Department head (KJP) between SAC Norzanah Buang and its acting KJP Martin Koo at the IPK Senior Officers’ Mess hall, here.

Norzanah will retire on March 20, 2021 after serving 39 years in the force, and as KJP Sarawak for a year since July 1, 2019.

In his speech, Aidi said even though Norzanah’s service as KJP Sarawak was not long, there had been many contributions made by her to Sarawak police.

He also expressed his confidence with Koo in carrying out and shouldering the duties and responsibilities as the acting KJP Sarawak.