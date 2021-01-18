Damaged roads will be repaired immediately – Bung

KOTA KINABALU: Repair works on roads that were damaged by floods that hit the state will be carried out immediately to ensure that residents are not cut off for a long period of time, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The State Works Minister said currently, the affected roads which mostly located on hilly areas, including Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Tambunan and Jalan Maang Penampang-Lokawi were still impassable to vehicles.

He said although the roads were still under the responsibility of concessionaires, studies on their design structures would be conducted to ensure the repair works could be conducted effectively.

“The Public Works Department (PWD) and concessionaires have been asked to monitor and instal warning signs for the safety of road users…motorists are also advised to use alternative routes to reach to their respective destinations,” he said in a statement today.

On the closure of some parts of the Luyang flyover due to cracks, Bung Moktar said as a temporary measure, the PWD would seal the gaps pending full reports from the consultant engineer appointed.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a separate statement today said a total of 44 roads have been affected by the floods, as at noon today.

Beaufort is the worst affected district, involving 19 roads namely Jalan Baitam, Jalan Sinoko, Jalan SIndok, Jalan SImpang Tiga, Jalan Bambangan, Jalan Kampung Jabatan Baru, Jalan Baitam Ulu, Jalan Baitam Laut, Jalan Kampung Papas, Jalan Pekan Lama and Jalan Kampung Lumantak.

Also affected were Jalan Bandau, Jalan Kampung Lampijas, Jalan Kampung Baitam Baru, Jalan Kampung Kayai, Jalan Kampung Dungu, Jalan Kampung Brunei, Jalan Kampung Binunuk and Jalan Kampung Balibata.

In Penampang, the affected roads were Jalan Kolopis, Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting, Jalan Kasigui, Jalan Lama Penampang and Jalan Dabak.

The main roads connecting Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu, namely, Jalan Tuaran Melalin-Kota Kinabalu, as well as Jalan Taman Seri Rugading, Jalan Kampung Kauluan were also affected.

In Kudat, six roads were affected, namely, Jalan Tamalang, Jalan Airport, Jalan Pusat Bandar, Jalan Damai, Jalan Rondomon and Jalan Surau Lanjong, while in Kota Marudu were Jalan Langkon Pitas dan Jalan Kampung Damai.

In Pitas, seven roads were affected, namely, Jalan Langkon, Jalan Suang Duyung, Jalan Liu Malubang, Jalan Kinabongan, Jalan Kabatasan Dandun, Jalan Sosop Bai and Jalan Mengkubau Laut.

In Paitan and Lahad Datu, the affected roads were Jalan Sungai-sungai and Jalan Bypass Utama.