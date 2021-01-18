Don’t use ‘going to the bank’ as an excuse – police

TAWAU: Kalabakan residents, especially those in Merotai and Bombalai, were advised not to use the excuse of going to the bank to enter Tawau district.

District police chief ACP Peter Ak Umbuas said police were aware that there are no banks in Kalabakan.

“I have already directed the Bombalai police station to be stern in this matter. Police understand that in the Kalabakan area there are no banks but this is not a reason for going to the bank every day,” he said today.

Meanwhile for employees from Bombalai and Merotai who work in Tawau, he said although there is a letter from employers, it is only encouraged for working hours only and not to go out as they wish.

On the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance for the Movement Control Order 2.0 (MCO 2.0), Peter said the level is at 95 percent.

On the prisoners that escaped from the Prison Department on Saturday, he said police received a report from the prison at 4.30pm that two inmates had escaped.

He said police conducted ‘Ops Tutup’ and ‘Ops Kesan’ and with the cooperation of the prison, the two prisoners were caught on the same day.

Peter said the first inmate was detained at 7.45pm and the second inmate at 9.45pm. Both were arrested not far from the prison area.

He said the inmates, aged 22 and 25, were illegal immigrants convicted for drug abuse.

The case will be investigated under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code, he added.