Durian seller compounded by police for violating MCO SOPs

SIBU: A 56-year-old durian seller was issued a compound after he was found selling the fruit by the roadside at Kampung Hilir here today.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the compound was issued when the Covid-19 Task Force led by Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar conducted Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance monitoring at about 10am.

He added that roadside trading was not allowed during MCO implementation in Sibu from Jan 16 until 29.

“They passed by Kampung Hilir and saw the suspect selling durians at the road side,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said that the compound was issued under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (No.3) Regulations 2021 for trading at a prohibited place during the MCO.

The case has been referred to the Sibu Health Office, he said.