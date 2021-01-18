Flood gives hardware shop owner sleepless night

PENAMPANG: The incessant rain has been keeping hardware shop owner Alice Yee awake at night as she worries her goods might be damaged by flood.

“I couldn’t sleep at night.

“Flood is the biggest fear of hardware stores because our metal goods, such as nails, hammer, wire mesh and wires, will rust after coming into contact with water.”

Yee, who established Tailee Hardware Enterprise in Donggongon five years ago, said floodwater had entered her premises around midnight on Saturday as well as on Sunday.

She said her shop was under two inches of water at the entrance and four inches at the back.

“We have moved our goods to higher positions and spray them with WD-40 (to protect metal from rust).

“If we do not spray WD-40 (on metal products), no one would buy them,” she said when met.

Yee admitted that heavy rain was a huge concern for her as she worried that her hardware store might be flooded, causing damage to her goods.

“I would wake up at night worrying about floods,” she admitted.

Meanwhile, CSK Trading, a store selling shoes and apparel in Donggongon township, said around two feet of floodwater had entered the store but fortunately did little damage to the goods.

Having flooded twice, once in June last year and around three years ago, the store has learned to move its goods to higher surfaces when there is continuous downpour lasting a whole day.

The owner of the shop was unable to check on his premises on Sunday due to serious floods in Donggongon, which rendered the roads impassable to vehicles.

As the flood receded today, CSK Trading was open only for cleaning as the store was not allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0 period.

On the other hand, security guards and cleaners at SK Darau in Manggatal were busy cleaning the school that was flooded on Saturday due to heavy downpour.

It was learned that classrooms on the ground floor, school hall and canteen were affected.