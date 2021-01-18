Full cooperation vital in efforts to flatten Covid-19 curve, rep tells Ulu Baram folk

MIRI: Full cooperation and compliance with the directives set by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) from all communities in Ulu Baram are crucial in complementing all efforts to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections.

In pointing this out, Telang usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau also called upon the rural folk to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) outlined by Health Ministry.

“The best way to curb the spread of the infection is to stay at home – whether you live in the longhouse or in your own housing unit,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dennis said he was very concerned about the latest Covid-19 report involving two districts in this division – Miri and Beluru.

According to him, several longhouses in Beluru are now under lock-down due to them being linked to the Pasai Siong Cluster in Sibu.

The recent spikes in positive Covid-19 cases had necessitated the imposition of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) across all divisions in Sarawak – except Sibu – in force until end of this month.

Sibu is under the more stringent MCO, in force until Jan 29.

“Telang Usan, at the moment, is still free from Covid-19 cases, but this does not mean that we can take the situation for granted as anyone can be infected by the virus.

“The thing that I worry about the most is infection within the community, of which how the Pasai Siong Cluster had started.

“Negligence, ignorance and lackadaisical attitude would only jeopardise the health, well-being and safety of the longhouse folk in the rural areas,” he stressed.