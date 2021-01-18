Govt allocates RM200 mln to alleviate the people’s burden due to floods – Muhyiddin

KUCHING (Jan 18): The government has set aside an initial allocation of RM200 million to alleviate the people’s burden due to floods, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a special address broadcasted on national television, he said this was also done to assist the people on repairing their homes that were damaged by floods nationwide.

“A total of RM50 million has been channeled to the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund under the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) for operating expenses for disaster relief during the northeast monsoon season currently hit the nation,” he added.

While Malaysia is combating Covid-19 pandemic, Muhyiddin said the nation also being tested by floods.

He also expressed his gratitude of the concern and attention of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong who recently visited flood-stricken areas and involved in flood relief missions for victims at temporary relief centres and villages in Pahang.

As such, he said he had instructed the relevant government agencies to expedite all forms of flood assistance.