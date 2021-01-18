Grab lowers commissions for SMEs

KUCHING: In light of the reimposition of the movement control order (MCO) in several states, Grab lowered commissions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and encourages Malaysians to support local heroes.

“In the last ten months, Malaysian businesses have faced unprecedented challenges amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” Grab Malaysia managing director Sean Goh said.

“As we move to another phase of restricted movements, supporting our merchant community has never been more important.”

As a homegrown company, Grab remains committed to safeguarding the livelihoods of its ecosystem of partners – drivers, delivery partners, merchants and community alike.

With the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for businesses and eateries, Grab is initiating several support measures to help its merchant partners cope especially with the loss of dine-in customers, while ensuring the community still can access their daily needs safely, conveniently and affordably.

Since the last MCO, Grab has permanently reduced the maximum commissions charged to any merchant partner.

As its platform’s efficiency improves, Grab aims to continue to help merchants earn more.

In addition, in response to the current MCO, Grab is now reducing commission ceiling further by up to five per cent for all food and mart merchants nationwide for four full weeks, from January 13 to February 10, 2021

To continue supporting its restaurant partners, effective January 13 to February 10, 2021, Grab will absorb all costs for self-pick up orders made via the Grab App and temporarily reduce commission to zero per cent if customers choose to pick up their orders themselves.

“We hope that self-pickup will enable contactless pre-ordering and cashless takeouts to help avoid waiting and crowding.”

Grab is also delighted to bring back its ‘Local Heroes’ campaign to provide free visibility, awareness and promotions across various marketing and digital channels to support our neighbourhood businesses, including our local food courts, pasars and small business owners.

Last year, participating merchants in ‘Grab loves Local Heroes’ saw an increase in sales of up to 43 per cent.

“We hope that, once again, this will help generate awareness for our local heroes in this difficult time.”

Additionally, with Grab’s revamped GrabMerchant platform, merchants will also have more autonomy to manage their online store especially if they are running out of supplies or are unable to cope with the orders.

Moreover, Grab’s partners can also leverage social media channels to promote their products and services with a self-generated personalised link to their store via their GrabMerchant app.

In parallel, as more customers will be reliant on delivery services, Grab has various efforts to provide greater convenient and affordable access to their daily needs, while helping them save on expenses.

In line with its continuous efforts to support its small independent and SME merchants, Grab has reduced the delivery fees for selected nearby Food and Mart merchants to as low as 50 cents.

“They truly need our love at this time, and as Malaysians, we hope we will not hold back.”

Meanwhile, Grab’s efforts last year to digitalise small traditional businesses, now sees it having over 100 food courts with almost 1000 hawker stalls.

Customers can continue to enjoy their nasi lemak, char kuey teow, kopi ais or other food court delights and ‘Mix & Match’ from different stalls while paying only one delivery fee.

Additionally, from now till January 22, 2021, customers can use the promo code FREEDEL to enjoy a variety of cuisines from their favourite ‘Signature’ restaurants, with unlimited free deliveries.

Finally, for more savings, from January 15 to 17, GrabRewards is offering 40 per cent points back for any Food, Mart or Express vouchers redeemed.

“We urge our customers to either schedule their orders or order their food and essential needs early to avoid disappointment, and to always adopt contactless and cashless deliveries as we stay home and stay safe to flatten the curve.”