Industry players see 2021 as bleak year for tourism in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 18): Tourism industry players are not anticipating any improvement in tourist arrivals in 2021 as long as the state’s borders are closed, said Sarawak Tourism Federation president Audry Wan Ullok.

With the lack of tourist arrivals resulting from the border being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she also envisaged that the year 2021 would be a bleak one for tourism attractions in the state as well.

“As we have said, tourism is the first industry to sink and the last to recover. We also worry that some of the private tourist attractions such as the Jong Crocodile Farm, the Upside Down House and Borneo Heritage Museum may eventually close too,” she added when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Since the borders were closed, Audry revealed that inbound tour agents found that the situation was very serious for them, as closed borders means no inbound tourists and no business for them.

The income of tourism players such as guides, boat operators to national parks were also are very badly hit as they would continue to have no earnings.

“Many of these guides have turned to other form of work to sustain their earning,” she said.

As for hotels not used for the quarantine of Covid-19 person-under-surveillance (PUS), Audry understood that they had experienced a sudden drop in bookings as meeting and functions are now put on hold.

All that has happened to those hotels despite recovering well prior to the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“As for hotels that are on the panel of quarantine centres, they will be okay as their hotels will be filled up with PUS guests,” she said.

Hence for as long as the Covid-19 pandemic is not over, she opined that things won’t look bright for the tourism industry in the state.

Meanwhile one of the tour operators who was contacted today also commented that their business had dropped for about 90 per cent since state and country’s borders were closed.

“There is nothing much we could do now but wait. This pandemic has affected my business badly,” said Ashley Thian, who is manager of Tanahmas Travel Services.

Recently, the state Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry said that they have placed various plans and strategies to spur tourism activities post-pandemic.

Its minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that he hope the Covid-19 pandemic would be over soon so that nations can start reopening their borders and the state can welcome tourists to the state and spur the local economy.