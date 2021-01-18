Johor police seize drugs worth RM201 mln, biggest seizure in NCID history

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police made the biggest drug seizure in the history of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) when they seized drugs worth RM201 million in three raids around this city on Jan 14 and 15.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the bust followed investigations into 14 suspects of a drug smuggling and distribution syndicate who were caught here on Jan 12.

He said, in the February 12 operation, the NCID had uncovered two drug processing laboratories and two stores where drugs worth RM125.8 million were kept.

“Interrogation of the suspects led police to raid the three other locations which were used to store drugs namely a factory in Taman Mount Austin and two rented houses in Taman Setia Indah.

“In these raids, police found 3.2 tonnes of ecstasy powder, 26.1 kilogrammes (kg) of liquid ecstasy and 117 kg of Erimin 5 powder, all of which are estimated could have been used by 11 million drug addicts,” he told a press conference which was also attended by his deputy Datuk Khaw Kok Chin here yesterday.

He said police also seized four luxury vehicles, RM5 million in cash, foreign currency worth RM231,961; 30 types of jewellery valued at RM124,435; three Rolex watches worth RM250,000 and 62 bank accounts with money totalling RM1.23 million in the raids.

“The total haul (drugs and assets) amounts to RM210.52 million,” he said, adding that two local men, aged 34 and 38, were also arrested, one at 5.20 pm on Jan 14 in Taman Mount Austin and the other at 2.30pm on Saturday in Taman Gaya, Ulu Tiram on suspicion they were involved with the syndicate.

Ayob Khan said one of the suspects was mechanic who was responsible for modifying vehicle compartments to hide drugs.

“This syndicate has been in operation since 2018 and rents factory premises and houses to store and process drugs.

“The two suspects are on remand for seven days from the date of their arrests and are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Ayob Khan explained that with this latest case, the total drug seizure by Johor police since Jan 12 amounted to RM341.79 million, and assured that police would be roping in the remnants of the syndicate. — Bernama