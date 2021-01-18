Keningau girl returns home after successful heart surgery

KOTA KINABALU: The Society for the Sabah Heart Fund (SOSHF) welcomed home a 10-year-old Keningau girl who underwent successful corrective heart surgery in Kuala Lumpur.

SOSHF vice president Datuk Eva Susau said the girl, Evelyn, was accompanied by her mother, Floryna Sammy, to go for the trip on January 10.

They returned home on January 15 and were received by Eva at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

“Her mother, Floryna, said that her daughter’s condition has improved tremendously after the operation.

She said that her daughter is more cheerful now than before,” said Eva to the Borneo Post.

She also said that the operation went smoothly and t the healing process is going well too.

Eva also shared that the trip to Kuala Lumpur was the first on an airplane for both the mother and the daughter.

“They were both excited and stressed at the same time before they departed, but we told them that we have already made the necessary arrangements for someone from the hospital to be at the airport to pick them up upon arrival,” she said.

SOSHF sponsored the medical cost for Evelyn and also provided an allowance during their stay at Kuala Lumpur.

After receiving the mother and daughter, Eva arranged for their transport home to their loved ones in Keningau where they were received by Evelyn’s younger brother and her grandfather, whom they live with.

Since SOSHF’s inception in 1981, the charity body targeting hole-in-the-heart patients in Sabah has already sent 688 patients for corrective heart surgery.

She said they have been able to do so due to donations from the public and corporate organisations.

“We would like to appeal for the public and corporate organisations to donate generously to the society as more funds are needed for the society to send more patients for corrective heart surgeries. The cost of these surgeries is escalating,” she said.

Eva also thanked the State government for its continuous support in making it possible for the society to carry out its objective in giving the less fortunate children with congenital heart disease a new lease of life.

“And I also wish Evelyn a speedy recovery so that she will live a normal life just like any other children,” she said.

Donors keen on donating can credit their donations to the society’s CIMB Bank Account at 8005716221.