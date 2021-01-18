Labuan’s latest cluster originated from industrial training institute

LABUAN: The latest Covid-19 cluster here, namely the Jalan Mohammed Salleh Cluster, originated from the duty-free island’s Industrial Training Institute (ITI), involving students from Sabah and Labuan, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said the cluster initially had 10 positive cases and that 15 more students are to be on the list as they had tested positive via Rapid Test Kit Antigen (RTK-Antigen) screening and are awaiting the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) results.

“This new cluster as announced yesterday involves students from Sabah who had returned here for the new semester and some Labuan students who are close contacts of another student confirmed positive for Covid-19,” he told Bernama.

Dr Ismuni said a total of 423 students had undergone both the RTK-Antigen and PCR tests and some were still waiting for the results.

“We believe we can control the spread as the cluster is confined within the compound of the training institute,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Labuan still had 105 active cases, with six of them being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), three of whom have been put on ventilators. – Bernama