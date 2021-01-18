LCDA reaches out to 12 flood-stricken villages in Darul Hana development area

KUCHING: The Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) recently presented cash assistance to 12 villages in Darul Hana development area here, which were affected by the floods last week.

The contributions, given out as a part of LCDA’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), were handed over to the headman of each village, where the money would be distributed to the affected families.

LCDA corporate affairs senior manager Saiful Bahari Amra Ramly was present to present the assistance to the headmen at a simple ceremony held at Masjid Darul Hana recently.

“The assistance is also to reduce the burden off the villagers.

“The handing-over was also done in full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic,” said Saiful Bahari in a statement.

He also said prior to the presentation of aid to the Darul Hana folk, the LCDA had also distributed food packs to 36 families who were being placed at the flood evacuation centre in SK Matu Baru.