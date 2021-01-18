Lee: Logs, debris to be cleared from road after fishing vessels moved to boat sheds

MIRI: The Public Works Department (JKR) will start clearing logs and debris along the closed stretch of Batu Satu road, once the fishing vessels and boats parked there are moved back to the boat sheds.

Fishermen had temporarily parked their boats there since midnight of Jan 12, following flash flood and rise in sea water level due to King Tide.

“On the midnight of January 12, fishermen were forced to move their fishing boats to the main road – the dual carriageway in front of Kampung Batu Satu – as their boathouses were flooded by the King Tide and stormy seas.

“The fishing boats will be moved back to their respective sheds when the weather and the sea conditions return to normal,” said Minister of Transport, Datuk Lee Kim Shin, after visiting the site yesterday.

According to the Sarawak Almanac, King Tide is expected to continue until today (January 18), with the tide expected to be up to 5.6 metres high tonight.

On January 12, continues heavy rain combined with the King Tide caused flash floods in several low-lying areas in the northern part of the city.

About 20 fishermen’s boats in Batu Satu, Kuala Baram had to be moved to the main road due to the high tide and rising flood waters.

Following that, a 2km stretch of the road from Sg Lutong B bridge to Batu Satu Kuala Baram has been temporarily closed to the public since Jan 13.

“We have requested JKR to clear the logs and debris that were washed to the shore and road by the raging strong waves once the fishing boats have moved back to their respective sheds,” said Lee, who is also the minister-in-charge of Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) and Senadin assemblyman.

Also present during the visit were acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Bin Mohd Yusuf and Miri Bomba chief Law Poh Kiong.