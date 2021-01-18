More flood victims relocated in 10 districts

KOTA KINABALU: More flood victims were moved to temporary relocation centres (PPS) as rainfall persisted in several districts throughout the state today.

The Malaysians Civil Defence Force (APM) reported as of 8pm today that a total of 836 victims were relocated to 16 PPS in 10 districts, namely Beaufort, Paitan, Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Belud, Tuaran, Papar and Tenom.

Kota Belud recorded the highest number of victims at 264 evacuated to four PPS, which were Dewan Masyarakat Tun Said, Dewan Muhibah Kampung Tombol, Dewan Kampung Lentigi and Dewan SK Tamau.

Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu recorded 106 and 101 victims, respectively, placed at two PPS in each district, namely Dewan Tun Hamdan and SK Pekan Tuaran in Tuaran and Dewan Serbaguna Likas and Masjid Jamek in Kota Kinabalu.

The Meteorological Department forecasted continued heavy rain, particularly in the west coast, to last till Jan 19. The department similarly issued a warning of caution in the interiors of Tenom, Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau, Tambunan, Sandakan, Telupid, Beluran and Kudat.

Meanwhile, Masjid Kampung Bunga Tenghilan in Tuaran was closed as a PPS as conditions improved. In Kota Belud, evacuees at SK Pekan PPS were moved to Dewan Muhibah Kampung Tombol.