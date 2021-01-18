PC sales remain high as demand continues to rise — IDC

KUCHING: With the pandemic still in full swing, traditional PCs (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations) were once again an in-demand consumer technology.

The fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20) saw global shipments grow 26.1 per cent year over year to 91.6 million units, according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. The same category of devices grew 13.1 per cent year over year for the full year 2020 with the catalysts being work from home, remote learning, and restored consumer demand.

“Every segment of the supply chain was stretched to its limits as production once again lagged behind demand during the quarter,” said IDC’s Mobile Device Trackers research manager Jitesh Ubrani.

“Not only were PC makers and ODMs dealing with component and production capacity shortages, but logistics remained an issue as vendors were forced to resort to air freight, upping costs at the expense of reducing delivery times.”

To put things into perspective, the last time the PC market saw annual growth of this magnitude was 2010 when the market grew 13.7 per cent. A lot has changed in those ten years, including six years of PC market decline, as well as a year of flat growth. The question now is how long this resurgence will last.

“Demand is pushing the PC market forward and all signs indicate this surge still has a way to go,” said IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers programme vice president Ryan Reith.

“The obvious drivers for last year’s growth centered around work from home and remote learning needs, but the strength of the consumer market should not be overlooked.

“We continue to see gaming PCs and monitor sales at all-time highs and Chrome-based devices are expanding beyond education into the consumer market. In retrospect, the pandemic not only fueled PC market demand but also created opportunities that resulted in a market expansion.”