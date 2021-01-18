SDMC: Beluru district now red zone, Betong district changes to yellow zone

KUCHING (Jan 18): Beluru District has gone from yellow to red zone status after 27 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Monday, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“This is because there is total of 42 new locally transmitted cases were recorded in the last 14 days,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 updates.

Uggah, who is deputy chief minister, also informed that Betong District has gone from green to yellow status after a total of seven new locally transmitted cases were detected in this district in the last 14 days.

“Kuching, Sibu and Miri Districts remain red with a total of 756 cases of local transmissions of Covid-19 reported in these three districts in the last 14 days.

“Sebauh District also remains orange with 24 cases of locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days,” he said.

Meradong, Julau, Kapit, Simunjan, Asajaya Beluru, Dalat, Selangau, Sebauh, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bukit Mabong, Bintulu, Limbang and Kanowit districts remain yellow with a total of 60 cases of locally transmitted cases recorded in the past 14 days.

The other 19 districts in the state remain green.

There are seven active infection clusters in the state. These are Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh, Jelita Cluster and Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri, Pasai Cluster in Sibu, Keranji Tabuan Cluster and Stutong Cluster in Kuching, and Mador Cluster in Meradong.

The Pasai Cluster remains the most active with an increase of 65 cases on Monday alone, bringing the total to 664 cases. A total of 1,900 individuals have been screened, out of which 1,136 were negative and 100 are still awaiting laboratory results.

Stutong Cluster in Kuching saw an increase of two cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 40 cases. A total of 550 individuals were screened, out of which 510 were negative.

There was an increase of one case in the Jelita Cluster in Miri on Monday. This brought the total number of cases in the cluster to 28 cases. A total of 130 individuals were screened, out of which 102 were negative.

Bukit Sekubong Cluster did not record any new cases, which means that the total number of cases remains 24 cases. A total of 260 individuals were screened, out of which 213 were negative and 23 are still awaiting laboratory results.

Keranji Tabuan Cluster did not have any case increase. The total remains at 14 cases. A total of 180 individuals were screened, out of which 166 were negative.

The total number of cases in the Bah Sayap Cluster, Miri remains at 90 cases. A total of 700 individuals were screened, out of which 610 were negative.

The total number of cases in the Mador Cluster, Meradong remains at eight cases. A total of 1,238 individuals were screened, out of which 1,230 were negative.