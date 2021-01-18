SESB technical teams on standby mode

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) assured that preparations were in place in every zone and district, whereby technical teams are on standby 24 hours a day to rectify any power disruptions, including dispatching mobile generator sets to strategic locations.

Its senior general manager (Asset Management), Norhizami Abu Hasan said SESB would also temporarily shut down power supply in flood-hit areas to avoid short-circuits.

“Besides that, SESB with assistance and cooperation from relevant agencies will secure transportation that could access flood-hit locations that are affected by power disruption to inspect SESB installations.”

He said the power supply will be restored when floodwater had receded to a safe level and electrical installations were in safe and good condition before using them.

In a statement today, Norhizami advised the public to prioritize safety and abide by electrical safety guidelines during floods.

He said the rainy weather conditions and strong winds have exposed electrical poles and cables to the dangers of fallen trees and branches.

In the event of such occurrence, the public is advised not to approach, touch or move the broken electrical wires on the ground or submerged in water as the wires might still conduct electric current.

If a residential area is flooded, Norhizami urged the public to evacuate, switch off the main switchboard in the house and store electrical equipment at an elevated position.

He also advised the public to be cautious when using electrical equipment if their premises were flooded, and not to touch electrical appliances or switches with wet or moist hands.

Customers who experience power disruption during the flood season can contact SESB at 15454, 088-515000, WhatsApp 019-852 5427 or Facebook SESB Careline.