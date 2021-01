Severe weather warning issued for Sabah west coast

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 18): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe weather warning with heavy rain expected to continue in the west coast of Sabah until tomorrow (Jan 19).

MetMalaysia, in a statement, also said that alert weather warning with heavy rain is also expected in Labuan as well as several areas in Sabah and Sarawak today.

The areas involved in Sarawak are Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang, while in Sabah is Sandakan (Kinabatangan).

“Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected in Sabah involving the interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat until tomorrow (Jan 19),” it said. – Bernama