Sukma karatekas back to training at home

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s Malaysia Games (Sukma) karate trainees have been advised to remain focus in their training despite the latest enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The trainees are currently back to training at home with the renewed MCO imposed to combat the rising Covid-19 cases, including in the state.

Secretary general of Sabah Karate Association (SKA), Julian Chin said it was the best they could do for now as to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Before the MCO 2.0, we were still able to conduct fitness training but now, it’s no training (in group) again.

“They are training on their own at home and the coaches are monitoring their progress.

“It is a difficult time for all…the athletes are demotivated and it is also tough to prepare their training,” he said when contacted today.

Julian also said there would be no competition for now, either at state or national level.

“There is no competition. Initially we wanted to organise a Kata competition for SKA only after our Supreme

Council Meeting on December 29 but it could not proceed,” he added.

Having said that, Julian hoped that the karate trainees would continue to maintain their level so that it would be easier to return to full training when the situation permits.

“I hope everyone will stay focus on their Sukma perparation and to do their own fitness training.

“Most importantly they must always look after their health and stay safe too,” he said.

For the record, the 20th edition of Sukma in Johor which was delayed from July last year to April this year had been further postponed, where it will now be held only in 2022.