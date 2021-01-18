Swab test samples from Sibu partially outsourced for faster results – Dr Annuar

SIBU (Jan 18): The processing of the swab test samples collected here have been partially outsourced, given the high number of members of public who turned up for Covid-19 screening, says Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee.

“We have already outsourced to Unimas (Universiti Malaysia Sarawak) and Central Lab in Kuching, and today we sent out 500 samples to Unimas.

“Tomorrow, we will be sending 1,000 samples to Unimas. The intention is for the test results to be known within 48 hours, which is our KPI (key performance indicator).

“We are trying hard and the staff are working round-the-clock (to ensure test results can be known faster). CRC (Clinical Research Centre) in Sibu Hospital is also running the tests on full swing so that the results can be known faster,” he said today when asked to comment on a Facebook post by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

Ting had stated on his Facebook: “Yesterday there were 43 positives with 34 Pasai cluster and 9 others through self screening. Sibu Health Department says there is a delay in screening results, the backlog is more than 10k (samples).”

In his response, Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research, explained it is not so much of a backlog but to have the tests results known within 48 hours.

“We received overwhelming response from members of the public for the health screening. The samples collected from residents in the longhouses in Pasai Siong where the lockdown is imposed, had been completed.

“Now, there are samples from surveillance meaning, those turning for screening at the drive-through, Lanang and Sibujaya health clinics. They are asked if they have close contact (with Covid-19 positive case) in order for us to sort out (the samples).

“Some people there who turned up for the screening were not at high risk but we do not discourage people; we encourage them to come if they wish to go for screening. In fact, I am quite happy to see a lot of people turning up for the screening,” Dr Annuar explained.

Towards this end, he repeated his advice for Sibu folk to observe the Movement Control Order (MCO) by staying at home to curb the spread of Covid-19.

SDMC had recently announced that Sibu Division would be put under the MCO for two weeks from Jan 16 until 29 in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

According to the statement, the MCO for Sibu Division covers the districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau.