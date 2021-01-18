Uggah urges Putrajaya not to forget Sarawak when providing assistances to curb Covid-19

KUCHING (Jan 18): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has called on the federal government not to forget Sarawak when providing assistances as part of the efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

He hoped that the government will provide more allocation of funds as well as increase the number of health officers in the state to tackle the infectious and deadly disease.

“Sarawak would like to thank Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for increasing the fund allocation and the number of health officers to strengthen the country’s health system during this pandemic.

“However we call on the government not to forget Sarawak. Please give more allocation to Sarawak and increase the number of officers in the state,” he told a press conference today.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the state’s policy in tackling Covid-19 focused on preparation.

“We are preparing ourselves to make sure that we will not be overrun.

“As a result, we have previously requested for allocation of funds from Kuala Lumpur (federal government) and an allocation of RM16 to RM17 million was approved for the upgrading of our testing facilities and hospitals,” he said.

However, he pointed out that allocation was not enough and the state government had also contributed towards this purpose.

“With today’s announcement by our Prime Minister, we felt relieved and call on the federal government and the Ministry of Health not to forget Sarawak,” he said.

Muhyiddin in a live televised announcement today said that the government will add more than 3,500 health workers to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of this month with an additional allocation of RM150 million.

He said the health workers consist of assistant medical officers, paramedics, laboratory technicians and nurses.

He also gave his assurance that the government will increase the number of health workers again if there is a need in the future particularly when mobilising the immunisation programme.

An additional 8,000 health workers for the Ministry of Health was approved last year.