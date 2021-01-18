With 3,306 new Covid-19 infections today, Malaysia’s total cases soar past 160,000 mark, four more deaths reported

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 18): Malaysia added another 3,306 Covid-19 cases today, making it four days in a row where new infections have exceeded the 3,000-cases mark.

This also means the total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 161,740.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the highest number of cases were reported in Selangor, Sabah, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Melaka.

There were also another four deaths today, bringing the country’s death toll from the coronavirus to 605.

Selangor once again topped the list with 1,213 cases, followed by Sabah (432 cases), Johor (329 cases), Kuala Lumpur (250 cases), Melaka (156 cases), Kelantan (150 cases), Penang (145 cases), Kedah (142 cases), Negri Sembilan (126 cases), Perak (114 cases), Sarawak (100 cases), Pahang (84 cases), Kuala Terengganu (20 cases), Perlis (16 cases), Putrajaya (15 cases) and Labuan (14 cases).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the number of recovered patients today was 2,293.

“All cases today were local infections, except for seven, which were imported. This brings the total number of infections thus far to 161,740 cases.

“There are currently 226 individuals in intensive care units (ICU) of which 94 are on ventilators,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

The total number of active cases stands at 38,791, while the total number of recoveries is at 122,344.

All four deaths today were Malaysians.

Fatality 602 was index case 120,858, a 77-year-old male who had a history of high blood pressure, dislipidemia, hypertiroid and adrenal insufficiency. He passed away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Meanwhile, fatality 603 was a male Terengganu native aged 91 with a history of diabetes, heart disease, chronic kidneys and gout. He passed away at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu.

The remaining two deaths occurred at Sungai Buloh Hospital in Kuala Lumpur: one was a female aged 78 who had a history of stroke and high blood pressure and the other was a male aged 59 who had a history of high blood pressure, and chronic heart and kidney disease. – Malay Mail