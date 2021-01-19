526 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The State Health Department reported 526 new daily Covid-19 cases in Sabah today, bringing the cumulative total to 44,602.

No death was recorded.

The increase in the positive number was due to the massive screening carried out by Socso in factories, especially in the east coast of Sabah namely, Baturong Kunak Plantation (73), GNG Kinabatangan Plantation (15), Matamba Lahad Datu Plantation (20) and Segamaha Plantation and Mill (43).

Tawau topped the list with the highest number of confirmed infections at 83 followed by Sandakan (77), Lahad Datu (54), Kota Kinabalu (46), Penampang (28), Kunak (24), Papar (22), Kudat (21), Pitas (21), Tuaran (19), Keningau (15), Kinabatangan (15), Kalabakan (15), Kota Belud (13), Beaufort (13), Putatan (12), Kota Marudu (10), Tambunan (10), Beluran (7), Ranau (6), Tenom (5), Semporna (4), Nabawan (3), Tongod (2) and Sipitang (1).

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this in a press statement yesterday, adding that a total of 369 patients had been discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 40,133.

Patients currently receiving treatments are 2,849 with 769 in hospital and 2,080 in PKRCs.

The number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU is 80, where 21 of them require ventilator.

No new cluster was recorded today.