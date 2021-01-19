All of Peninsular Malaysia now under MCO, says Ismail Sabri

UALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (Bernama) — Movement Control Order (MCO) will be implemented in Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Terengganu from Jan 22 to Feb 4 2021, thus bringing the entire nation under MCO except Sarawak.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the measure was taken after the increasing positive COVID-19 cases in the community in the states involved,

“From risk assessment and on the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH), the government agreed that MCO is enforced in the states to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said in a media conference on the development of MCO here today.

Earlier, MCO came into force in six states, namely Penang, Selangor, Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah from Jan 13 to 26.

Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan were under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) while Perlis and and Sarawak came under Recovery MCO (RMCO) during the period.

On Jan 16, MCO was also implemented in Kelantan until Jan 26. — Bernama