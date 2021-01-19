Body of boy feared drowned in kuala Tatau found with crocodile bites

BINTULU (Jan 19): The body Arffanirul Abdullah,14, from Kampung Hj Ismail, Kuala Tatau who was feared drowned in the river at Kuala Tatau has been recovered.

According to Tatau Fire and Rescue Station chief Jankey Jikat, the victim’s body was found about 400 metres from the spot where he was reported missing yesterday while fishing with two of his friends.

However, he said the victim’s body was less than perfect with a missing right hand, broken left leg and there were crocodile bite wounds on his hand, leg and thighs.

The victim’s body was found by three villagers Median Mahli, Albedilah Kadir and Zaidi Razeli at around 12.54am.

Median, Albedlah and Zaidi continued their search for the missing boy at 12.20am before they spotted the crocodile eyes in the river at about 1.5 metres deep.

The crocodile reappeared again on a surface, with a missing boy clenched in its jaws.

Having successfully prevented the crocodile from continuing eating its prey, the villagers brought the victim’s body to the village hut.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.