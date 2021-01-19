Community, village leaders told to report border encroachers

MIRI: Community leaders and village chiefs in Mulu constituency have been roped in to keep tabs on people’s movement while those near the border with Kalimantan are to report immediately to the authorities of anyone crossing the border, said State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala.

He said he had written a letter to them and their respective village security and development committees (JKKK) to ensure strict compliance with the SOPs under CMCO and RMCO to keep out Covid-19 which has already spread to remote corners in the state.

“I emphasised to community and village heads near the Kalimantan border that our borders are closed and anyone who crossed the border into Sarawak must be reported to the nearest police or immigration office for action to be taken against such person,” he said.

Bario highlands and Long Banga in Mulu share the border with East Kalimantan. Sarawak closed its border last year following the outbreak of Covid-19 in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Describing Covid-19 cases detected in Belaga and Kapit as a trend that is most worrying, the Mulu assemblyman said the danger is due to the lack of medical facilities and expertise to handle the virus and

absence of quarantine centres and testing facilities in the rural areas.

“The spread and outbreak to the rural areas can be stopped by strict compliance with CMCO and RMCO and the SOPs which restrict movement of people from town to the rural villages and vice-versa,” he said.

He reminded community and village leaders to report anyone who displays symptoms of Covid-19 such as fever, cough and sore throat to the authorities without delay.

As part of the movement control measures, people from town flying by MASWings to rural destinations such as Bario, Long Lellang, Long Banga, Long Seridan and Ulu Baram and vice versa are required to obtain a police permit before they embark on their journey.

Additionally, the police have set up road blocks in Lapok, which is the gateway by road to Ulu Baram, to restrict unnecessary movement of people between longhouses and the town to curb and stop the spread of Covid-19.

On the poor road condition from Marudi to Linei and Long Panai, Gerawat said this was due to the prolonged rainy season and floods which had aggravated the road condition.

He was responding to a report in The Borneo Post on Jan 18 that several teachers were stranded in Marudi as they were unable to pass this road to reach their schools.

Gerawat said it is a private road belonging to Samling for their forest plantation.

“I have appealed to Samling for help to repair the road to make it safe for the road users from the surrounding villages as the road is an essential economic line for them,” he said.

In the near term, he said he will push for the government to start building the road from Marudi to Kuala Linei, Long Panai and Long Terawan this year, to relieve the hardship faced by the people in the Tutoh area in his constituency.