Contact tracing in Kanowit crucial in curbing virus threat, says deputy health minister

KANOWIT (Jan 19): The Kanowit Health Department and Kanowit Hospital are urged to work extra hard to trace suspected close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients here.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said at the moment, the process of contact tracing was very crucial after Covid-19 cases were detected at 10 longhouses here.

“I have told them if we can trace those suspected to be close contacts of the patients, we can place them under quarantine immediately to avoid the virus from spreading further.

“As we are already aware, the virus needs a new host to spread. It will die on its own if it fails to find a new host after 14 days,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Aaron, who is also Kanowit MP, said that other than the longhouses, Covid-19 cases were also detected at one of the secondary schools here.

Covid-19 cases were first detected here on Jan 12 with 12 cases whereby all were linked to Pasai Cluster which emerged on Jan 8.

Kanowit had registered a total of 44 Covid-19 cases so far.

“It is a sad case as we can see how fast the virus spreads, affecting the whole district just because of one or two individuals who went to Pasai (for the funeral from Dec 29 until 31).

“The situation is very worrying. I have been in touch with the local district office, Kanowit Hospital, Kanowit Health Department, local leaders and school administration to get updates on the situation in Kanowit.

“I hope there won’t be a second generation from these cases under Pasai Cluster,” he said.

He added that the authorities have imposed lockdowns at longhouses where Covid-19 cases were detected.

He later sent his condolences to the family of the first Covid-19 fatality from Pasai Cluster, who passed away on Jan 18.

The 55-year-old victim was from Rantau Kemiding in Kanowit, he said.