Couple tie the knot via representative solemnisation

KOTA KINABALU: The ongoing movement restriction has not deterred a couple from tying the knot, without the physical presence of the groom.

Newlyweds Hazikah Hosni, 29, and Hazim Ismail, 38, became the first local couple in the Federal Territory and the second in Malaysia to go through the akad nikah Wakalah, or marriage using a representative to carry out the solemnization, when the groom could not attend the wedding himself.

This type of nikah can only be done with the approval of the authorities, in this case Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI). They will review the circumstances that require this type of proxy wedding and will issue a special approval since the groom was stuck in Hong Kong while the bride was in Kuala Lumpur.

“In our case, the groom had to first do a special Lafaz Wakalah via video call with JAWI to entrust his father to carry out the solemnisation (qabul) on his behalf,” said Hazikah.

Hazikah, who is former cabin crew for Qatar Airways, and her husband an aircraft engineer for Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong, said they had to coordinate roles and responsibilities carefully for the wedding preparations.

“We discussed everything through video calls multiple times daily and had to rely on our family members for help and support to get it done under the difficult circumstances,” she added when contacted by The Borneo Post recently.

However, due to the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) for conditional movement control order (CMCO), only immediate family members attended the short ceremony and lunch gathering.

“Only a maximum of 30 people were allowed in the venue but to be safe, we limited the attendance to 13 people only,” she added.

The solemnization was held on 7 December 2020 at Jawi office in Kuala Lumpur.