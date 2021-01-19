Covid-19: Yet another new cluster for Sarawak with Rakut Cluster in Miri, total now 8 in state

KUCHING (Jan 19): One new cluster, dubbed the Rakut Cluster, was detected in Sarawak’s Miri district today, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The deputy chief minister noted that this brought the number of active clusters in the state to eight, comprising the new Rakut Cluster with 10 cases, Bukit Sekubong Cluster (26), Jelita Cluster (33), Pasai Cluster (754), Keranji Tabuan Cluster (15), Bah Sayap Cluster (91), Stutong Cluster (40) and Mador Cluster (8).

“The index case had been detected through close contact tracing on Jan 12. Following the active contact tracing to this case, another 10 cases including the index case were detected. A total of 33 individuals were screened for this cluster, where seven tested negative and 16 are still pending lab results,” Uggah said.

Uggah noted that the Pasai Cluster saw the largest jump in new cases detected, with 90 new cases bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 754.

“A total of 4,250 individuals were screened, with 2,500 testing negative and 996 still pending lab results,” he stated.

For the Bukit Sekubong Cluster, two new cases were detected bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 26. A total of 260 individuals were screened for the cluster, with 219 testing negative and 15 still awaiting laboratory results.

“The Jelita Cluster recorded five new cases today, bringing the total tally of cases in the cluster to 33. A total of 150 individuals were screened with 110 testing negative and seven still awaiting lab results.

“The Keranji Tabuan Cluster recorded one new case today, bringing the total number of cases to 15. A total of 181 individuals were screened, where 166 tested negative and none pending lab results.

“The Bah Sayap Cluster also recorded one new case today, bringing the total number of cases to 91. As many as 750 individuals were screened, with 634 testing negative and 25 still pending lab results,” Uggah said.

The Stutong Cluster and Mador Cluster did not record any new cases today, maintaining the total number of cases as 40 and eight respectively.

A total of 550 individuals were screened for the Stutong Cluster, with 510 testing negative and none pending lab results while a total of 1,238 individuals were screened for the Mador Cluster with 1,230 testing negative.