Dr Chin: Dedicated team formed to handle bodies of Covid-19 patients in four Sarawak hospitals

KUCHING (Jan 19): A dedicated team has been identified in each of the four major hospitals that are treating Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to handle the bodies of those infected with the virus, said State Health director Dr Chin Zing Hing.

Dr Chin said the team comprises of health inspectors, forensic medicine staff, officers of religious bodies and/or authorities, managers of funerals homes, cemetery and/or crematorium, among others who are trained to managed such cases,

He added that the personnel involved must adhere to strict health and safety guidelines set by the authorities, including wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

“In the hospital, once a Covid-19 infected patient passed away, the deceased’s orifices will be packed with cotton soaked with sodium hypochlorite, wrapped in linen and subsequently will be put into double body bags.”

“The surface of the body bag will be decontaminated with sodium hypochlorite or any other disinfectant solution with same efficacy,” Dr Sim said when sharing with The Borneo Post the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in handling of remains of Covid-19 patients.

“The nurses in the ward will help to do this with due care before the remains are send to the hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department or Unit,” he added.

Dr Chin said family members are advised to exercise due control by not flocking the hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department or Unit if any of their loved ones passed away due to Covid-19 infection in order to reduce the risk of infection to themselves and the frontliners who are managing the remains of their love ones.

“Even though it is hard not be able to say goodbye in the usual manner, this has to be done in order to curb the disease from spreading further,” he added.

Dr Chin said the closest relatives will be identified and contacted by medical personnel to sort out the release process.

“The relatives who are picking up the remains must follow instructions given by the health inspector to ensure risk of infection is minimised,” he added.

Dr Chin said only the closest family members can attend the short burial rites if the condition permits based on the health inspector’s risk assessment, adding that any advice given by the health inspector must be strictly adhere to.

He said for those who died with Covid-19 infection, their remains will be buried or cremated according to the religious and customary rites as soon as practicable under the supervision of the health inspector.

“The body which has been put in double body bags will be then be put into a coffin, sealed and will be decontaminated once the identification to the identity of the deceased is made by the next of kin. The sealed coffin cannot be opened thereafter.”

Following that, Dr Chin said the the remains will then be brought directly from the hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department or Unit to the cemetery or crematorium.

“The next of kin will have minimal contact with their love ones. Only short last rites are allowed, preferably at the cemetery or crematorium with minimal attendance of the next of kin, again under supervision of the health inspector.

“This is done to reduced the infection risk to the living next of kin. For the Muslims, no ritual bathing is allowed and it will be replaced by a process known as ‘Tayammum’ whereby dust is used for the ritual cleansing.”

Dr Chin pointed out that embalming is not allowed for patients who died from Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, Sarawak recorded 21 deaths due to Covid-19.