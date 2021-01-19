EPF: Up to RM1,000 in interim payment for i-Sinar Category 2 facility from total amount applied

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said its members who are applying for the i-Sinar facility under Category 2 will receive an interim payment of up to RM1,000 from the total amount applied, starting from Jan 26.

In a statement yesterday, EPF said the interim payment was designed to help lessen the financial burden of members applying for the facility as they face added woes caused by the increasing number of Covid-19 cases as well as flooding in several states in Malaysia.

It was also meant to assist members to tide over while their applications are being approved and verified by the EPF, it added.

“To expedite and facilitate the interim payment, the EPF will only require a simple self-declaration from members and the uploading of relevant supporting documents on i-Sinar Online via isinar.kwsp.gov.my,” it said.

EPF said the process was required to safeguard members’ savings from potential scams and fraudsters.

“For those who have already submitted their supporting documents, the interim payment will begin from Jan 26 while for new applications that have yet to submit their relevant supporting documents, the interim payment will be processed within seven days from the date the application is received,” it added.

Once applications have been properly verified and approved, the EPF will proceed with the scheduled release of the remaining amount requested, minus the interim payment.

“In the event the self-declaration is found to be untrue or unsupported by the documents uploaded, the EPF reserves the right to stop future payments,” it added. — Bernama