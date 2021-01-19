Five vehicles under repair gutted by fire at Desa Ilmu parking lot

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Jan 19): Five vehicles were destroyed in a fire this morning in a parking lot in Desa Ilmu.

A spokesman of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said they were alerted at 9.55am and a team was dispatched to the scene to put out the blaze.

“According to the operation’s commander, the fire involved vehicles that were under repair about 4 metres behind a three-storey shoplot,” he said.

The fire was put out immediately and the operation was called off at 10.25am.

No casualties were reported.

The Bomba Sarawak Fire Forensic Unit is investigating the cause of the fire with the aid of its K9 team.