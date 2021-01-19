Flash floods delay waste collection in certain areas — Trienekens

KUCHING: Waste collection services by Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd have been delayed in areas under the jurisdiction of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and certain places under Serian District Council due to the blockage of the logistical routes caused by flash floods.

“Certain collection routes are already affected following continuous torrential showers, while some other areas are experiencing a heavy increase in generated waste as a result of flood damages.

“In other areas, waterlogged roads have led residents to park their vehicles on public main roads, obstructing our trucks’ accessibility,” said Trienekens’ logistics operations department manager Mason Barau in a statement.

In urging the public to be patient, Mason assured them that although waste collection may be delayed, Trienekens and their sub-contractors would resume services as soon as the flood water receded.

“Trienekens also appealed for public co-operation to use their wheel bins for waste disposal and to pack all waste properly instead of discarding them along roads or back alleys.”

The company reminded residents to keep their domestic waste tightly secured inside garbage bags and to ensure the wheel bin’s lid is closed at all times to prevent rain-water from mixing with waste.

“To reduce leachate wastewater spillage, residents are also advised to drain out any form of liquid such as soup or gravy from their kitchen waste before discarding the refuse into bins.”

It said additional waste should be tied-up in garbage bags and stacked on top of closed bins so as to minimise the risk of waste being carried away by flood water.

The waste collection service operator also urged household residents not to indiscriminately dump their bulky or garden waste as such acts are illegal.

The areas under DBKU affected by the waste collection delays are Kampung Gersik, Kampung Boyan, Kampung Panglima Seman, Kampung Semarang, Kampung Sinjan, Kampung Pulo, Kampung Matu, Kampung Bintawa, Kampung Bintawa Ulu, Kampung Bintawa Tengah , Kampung Kudei, Kampung Gita, Pinang Jawa Tengah, Kampung Tupong, Kampung Tupong Tengah, Kampung Tupong Batu, Kampung Tupong Jaya, Sungai Maong, Hospital Umum Sarawak, Kampung Lintang, Samariang Gobil, Samariang Bentara, Semariang, Kampung Sungai Laroh, Taman Won and Kampung Tengku.

Areas under MBKS affected are Stutong resettlement scheme, Timberland Commercial Area, Rock Road, Bormill Estate and Tabuan Dayak.

For MPP, the areas affected are Kampung Rantau Panjang, Kampung Sejijak Paroh, Kampung Sungai Maong Ulu, Batu Kitang, Taman Malihah, Kampung Dangak, Kampung Bratan, Kampung Asah in Padawan, Segedup, Sinar Budi, Stapok, Kampung Surik, Kampung Bunuk, Jalan Penrissen, Taman Desa Wira, Kampung Segong, Batu 6 ½, Singai, Kampung Rimba Padi, Kampung Paroh, Kampung Bumbok, Batu Kitang, Kampung Sejijak, Jalan Kolong, Taman Allamanda as well as the villages along Jalan Puncak Borneo.

For more information, members of the public can contact Trienekens hotline at 082-612300 or email to [email protected]