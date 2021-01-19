Heavy rain warning for Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 19): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert weather warning with heavy rain expected in several areas in Sarawak until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, in a statement at 10.50 am today, said the areas involved are Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang.

It added that similar weather conditions are also expected in some areas in Sabah and Labuan until today.

For Sabah, it involves the interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), west coast, Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon, in a statement, said strong winds can also occur in the coastal areas in Sarawak and Sabah during the period.

“Strong northeasterly winds of over 60 km per hour with waves as high as 4.5 metres can occur in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, East Johor, Sarawak, West Sabah and Labuan during the period,” he said.

Jailan said the phenomenon is also expected in the waters of East Sabah which could risk the overflow of seawater on the coast and river estuaries in the area. – Bernama