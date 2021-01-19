HPCC delay partly due to lack of urgency at MPP, laments KLCS founder

KUCHING: The delay in commencing the construction of Kuching Life Care Society’s (KLCS) Hospice and Palliative Care Centre (HPCC) is due in part to a lack of urgency on the part of Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) in approving the project plan, said KLCS founder Hung Sung Huo.

He told The Borneo Post yesterday that the Health Ministry had approved the project in June 2019 at a site in Desa Wira, Batu Kawa here, and that KLCS had submitted the project plan to MPP in mid-February last year.

“By June last year, we received a letter from MPP, asking us to do an amendment to the plan. We made the amendment required of us and resubmitted the plan in September last year.

“After not hearing from MPP for some time, I called last month for an update and was told that their architect had no problem with the plan, but that Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department) needed us to make some amendments,” he said.

He said it was only after his December phone call to the council that MPP sent him the second letter informing about the requirements needed by Bomba, but that the letter in question was dated sometime in November.

Questioning the delay in delivering the letter, Hung pointed out it had further disrupted KLCS’ plans which were already affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and implementation of the various movement restriction orders.

“We just hope that the authority concerned can be more empathetic towards the needs of patients and their families and to understand what they are going through, and to be more efficient in approving the plan,” he said.

He added KLCS is hopeful that the authority will expedite the final approval so as to enable the project to be awarded to a contractor after the coming Chinese New Year.

On the requirements by Bomba, Hung said it involved the installation of fire-resistant doors near the elevators on each of the three floors of the proposed HPCC.

“I understand that one such door costs RM20,000 and there are three floors which will add another RM60,000 to the project cost.

“To date, we have raised about RM9.5 million of the RM14 million estimated total cost, but have not been able to hold any fundraisers since last year due to the pandemic.”

With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the state and the re-implementation of movement restrictions, Hung said it is likely that KLCS would have to put off holding any fundraising activity this year as well.

“We might consider launching a virtual fundraiser in view of the current (pandemic) situation,” he said.

The HPCC is a three-storey building consisting of a courtyard, administration area, physiotherapy room, examination and treatment room, common facilities, leisure room, open area, patient rooms and prayer room.

It aims to provide comfort, improve quality of life, promote dignity, as well as to relieve the physical, emotional and spiritual suffering of patients with terminal illness.