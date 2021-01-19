IRB: BPR helpline temporarily closed

CYBERJAYA: The Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) helpline (1800-88-2747) has been temporarily closed beginning yesterday until further notice.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB), in a statement yesterday, said for enquiries and problems related to the BPR applications customers are advised to contact the nearest IRB branches or revenue service centres (PKH).

It also said that customers can also refer to the frequently asked questions (FAQ) on BPR at https://bpr.hasil.gov.my/ for detailed explanation related to MyBPR registration matters, new applications and BPR information updates. – Bernama