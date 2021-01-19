Johnny pumped up to lead President Cup squad

KOTA KINABALU: Johnny Dominicus is all set for a another challenge with the state under-21 squad in the President Cup competition.

Johnny was appointed head coach of the state main back-up squad, a huge task that is the former state central defender all too familiar with.

The 47-year-old has had two stints with the squad in the past and produced good results in each occasion, especially in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) where the squad usually made up of mostly President Cuppers won gold in 2012 and a bronze in 2018.

But with success comes expectation and Johnny is well aware of it.

“Pressure is not too far away from any job including in football and I know there will always be expectation.

“It is going to be a new challenge for me and I will do the best I can, as I have always done in the past,” he said on Tuesday.

He went on to say that under the leadership of team manager Ahmad Syuaib Nasir and backed by capable coaching staff, he believe the squad could achieve the desired result in this season.

“I believe we can achieve success with good team work,” added Johnny, who went on to thank Sabah FA especially president Datuk Bung Moktar Radin for having faith in him to lead the team.

Meanwhile, Johnny said he had more or less identified the players for the President Cup squad, with most of them expected to come from the state Youth Cup (under-19) squad last season.

Apart from that, Johnny is also likely to count several players with the senior team who are still eligible to play in the President Cup.

“There are also two to three players based in one of the Sports Schools in the Peninsular Malaysia who have shown interest in returning to play for us,” added Johnny who was the head coach of the state Youth Cup side last year.

Having said that, Johnny assured the door was not closed on other junior talents from around the state.

He expressed hope that once the Movement Control Order (MCO) is lifted, he would be able to travel to other districts to look for fresh talents.

“I’ve informed the coaches at district level to select their 10 best players and we will assess them once the situation permits.

“Those who impressed us will go for another trial in the state capital,” said Johnny.

And if all goes according to plan, Johnny hoped to kick start the squad training and trials on March 1.

The 2021 President Cup challenge is expected to start in early June.