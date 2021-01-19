Kapayan Broom Army carries out post-flood cleaning

PENAMPANG: The Kapayan Broom Army was at the Buhavan Square in Donggongon, SM St Michael and at the Balai Raya Kampung Tunoh here to carry out post-flood cleaning work.

According to Kapayan assemblywoman, Jannie Lasimbang, the clean-up work was led by Senator Adrian Lasimbang and coordinated by ADUN Kapayan Service Centre.

“The cleaning up at Buhavan Square in Donggongon was conducted mainly with Dapsy Putatan and the Penampang District Council,” she said.

Jannie said the Kapayan Broom Army was set up three years ago to help clean up public places like schools, halls, tamu and homes for vulnerable groups.

“We recruit volunteers to help clean. I provide brooms, mops, food and drinks, while Adrian lend up his water pump and water hose,” she said.

She added that the Kapayan Broom Army often works together with the Fire and Rescue Department and the Penampang District Council.

She also said that the recent flood was considered as one of the major ones that occurred in the district.