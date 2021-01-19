Ling calls on IGP to also investigate senior officers in charge of two suspended police personnel in alleged underage rape case

MIRI (Jan 19): Senator Alan Ling today called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador to also investigate senior police officers who were in charge of the two policemen on duty the day an underage girl was allegedly raped in the Miri Central Police Station (CPS Miri) lockup on Jan 9.

Ling in a statement today said he had written a letter to Abdul Hamid stating that those responsible in the incident must be investigated.

“The suspension of two police personnel only does not satisfy the public, who want justice in this case.

“This case drew public critisim and outrage; they cannot accept the fact that a minor which has been placed under police custody and was supposed to be safe in there had to undergo such an incident,” said Ling, who is also the victim’s lawyer.

He called on the IGP to also investigate the senior police officers, who he said were “not sensitive and could not care less” in ensuring the safety of the detainees inside the lockup under the Child Act 2001.

He pointed out that any police officers involved in the case must also be investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

Section 31 of the Child Act 2001 states that any persons who is found guilty of abusing a child is liable to a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than 20 years or both.

The rape allegedly occurred in the wee hours of Jan 9 involving a 16-year-old girl.

The victim was previously arrested on Jan 8 for alleged involvement in online gambling activities.

A preliminary investigation revealed that during the incident, one of the male detainees had allegedly asked the girl if she wanted to use the toilet inside the cell, to which the victim agreed. The suspect then opened her cell and took her to the toilet where the alleged rape took place.

Ling stressed that he was confident with the assurance given by the IGP and Sarawak’s Commissioner of Police (CP) Datuk Aidi Ismail that the police would carry out a thorough investigation into the case.

“I hope that this case will be investigated in a transparent and fair manner and that those responsible would be brought to court soon,” he said.