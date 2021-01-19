Longhouse folk put up ‘No Entry’ signs as Covid-19 prevention

MARUDI: The residents of many longhouses in the Poyut/Nibong area here have taken the initiative to put up banners or signboards, meant to inform outsiders that they are not allowed to enter their neighbourhoods during this time of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

All divisions across Sarawak, except Sibu, are now under CMCO – in force until Jan 31.

For Sibu, it is under the more-stringent MCO, in force until Jan 29.

Former councillor Jimbau Ena, who is the chieftain of 60-door Rumah Gudang, said these ‘No Entry’ signs signify the longhouse folk’s seriousness in preventing Covid-19 from spreading into their area.

“The JKKKs (village security and development committees) will impose fines upon those who disregard the warning. The Covid-19 situation is a serious matter, and we are serious about preventing its spread here,” said Jimbau.

When asked about the amount of the fine, he declined to disclose it.