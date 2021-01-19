Nazri Aziz tests positive for Covid-19

IPOH (Jan 19): Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz today confirmed that he was tested positive for Covid-19.

He said he took the swab test at the Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, as he was in the state yesterday.

Mohamed Nazri said he took the test after discovering that he was in close contact to a blogger, Zaharin Mohd Yasin, who attended his press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 12 and was tested positive for Covid-19.

“Yesterday, after discovering that he (Zaharin ) was tested positive, I rushed to the hospital and took the test. When the result came back positive, I continue to undergo quarantine at the hospital.

“I’m okay, just coughing a little yesterday, but getting better,” he told Bernama when contacted here.

When asked about his wife and son, Mohamed Nazri simply said: “They are okay.” – Bernama