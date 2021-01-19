Parents’ support crucial for online learning

MIRI: Continuous support from parents is important to ensure their children would not fall behind during online learning at home, said SMK Lutong PTA chairman councillor Misiah Abdullah.

“Although it is not an easy task, parents should continue giving moral support to their children so there would be no interruption in their learning,” she said in response to the decision for lessons to be conducted online for non-examination students when school reopens Jan 20.

She urged parents to ensure their children stay at home for lessons and not loiter at public places and commercial centres.

“Also, do not allow social and recreational activities with friends outside the home for the time being.”

Meanwhile, SMK Dato Permaisuri PTA deputy chairman Ishak Baijuri supported the latest decision to only allow face-to-face lessons for students sitting for their 2020 public examinations which have been postponed to this year.

However, he said the SOP in schools should be further tightened as Covid-19 remains in the community.