Sales tax exemption extension expected to boost sales of vehicles – Pekema S’wak president

KUCHING (Jan 19): The extension of sales tax exemption on passenger vehicles is expected to help in boosting the sales of vehicles including imported ones, said Association of Importers and Traders of Motor Vehicles Malaysia (Pekema) Sarawak president Tan Sri Abang Khalid Marzuki.

He said the period of sales tax exemption and discount on passenger and imported vehicles under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) package, having been extended to June 30, is a very welcome move by all automotive industry players in the state, especially the Open Approved Permit (AP) holders.

“I believe it can help our members to boost their vehicle sales. It is also in line with Pekema’s goal to increase the sales of imported vehicles, which by far are the most affected since the Movement Control Order (MCO) started last March,” he said when contacted today.

The Penjana package initiative extension is one of 22 initiatives announced by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin Monday under the RM15 billion ‘Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia’ (Permai) assistance package.

Under the Penjana plan, which was introduced for the period of between June 15 and Dec 31, last year to boost new car sales, buyers can enjoy a 100 per cent sales tax exemption to purchase locally assembled vehicles and a 50 per cent sales tax exemption to buy imported cars.

Abang Khalid pointed out that it is one of the good and proactive efforts of the government to help businessmen in continuing to survive and be relevant in the industry.

He said the last three months of 2020 saw an encouraging increase in sales of vehicles where consumers were able to enjoy sales tax exemption.

“The sales tax exemption has to some extent helped the Open AP holding companies to restore cash flow as well as helped improve the sales performance of companies that were affected by the MCO last year.

“With the government agreeing to continue this sales tax exemption until June 30, this year, it provides relief to Open AP holding companies.

“It is hoped that the buying trend of the consumers will continue again this year,” he said.

He further explained that if the vehicle stocks are successfully sold at reasonable prices due to sales tax exemption, it can reduce the warehouse stocks, which will subsequently allow Pekema members to bring in or import more vehicles in the future.

Looking at the market uncertainty this year, especially with the increase in Covid-19 cases and the re-enforcement of MCO in several states in Malaysia, he said the industry players are still not able to make projections and expectations of what is to come.

“So any assistance from the government at this time is very welcomed for us to face the situation that is currently plaguing the country,” he added.